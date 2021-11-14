Advertisement

Incoming water disruptions

Disruptions will be temporary.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You may experience a temporary disruption to your water service this coming Monday starting at 8:30 AM.

Due to the Parkersburg Utility Board Water Division working on a main line, the following areas will be impacted…

  • Pike Street from Forest Avenue South to Hino Drive
  • Right Grove Avenue and Left Grove Avenue
  • Sharon Street from Pike street to the dead end (this includes Deerfield Mobile Home Park)
  • Alpine Street and Alpine Court.

The disruption will be temporary.

