Incoming water disruptions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You may experience a temporary disruption to your water service this coming Monday starting at 8:30 AM.

Due to the Parkersburg Utility Board Water Division working on a main line, the following areas will be impacted…

Pike Street from Forest Avenue South to Hino Drive

Right Grove Avenue and Left Grove Avenue

Sharon Street from Pike street to the dead end (this includes Deerfield Mobile Home Park)

Alpine Street and Alpine Court.

The disruption will be temporary.

