Incoming water disruptions
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You may experience a temporary disruption to your water service this coming Monday starting at 8:30 AM.
Due to the Parkersburg Utility Board Water Division working on a main line, the following areas will be impacted…
- Pike Street from Forest Avenue South to Hino Drive
- Right Grove Avenue and Left Grove Avenue
- Sharon Street from Pike street to the dead end (this includes Deerfield Mobile Home Park)
- Alpine Street and Alpine Court.
The disruption will be temporary.
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.