The historic cook house opens the door to the public in December

The Cook house opens it's doors to the public on December 4
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Saturday, December 4, 2021 a historical landmark will open it’s doors to the public for tours.

The house once hosted tours for elementary schools but due to funding that has come to a stop.

The cook house is very unique because it is located on the original place it was built, it is one of the oldest houses in Parkersburg. Inside it holds eight rooms and five fireplaces. The bricks that make up the house are original clay found on the property at a time where most houses were log cabins. Even the design of the house was unique during it’s time, most houses were built in a rectangular fashion and this house was built in a T-shape.

The junior league of Parkersburg, the group that re-opened the doors, said they plan on eventually giving out more tours to the public. They also plan on rebuilding historical pieces around us to benefit the community and create a teachable history for all.

