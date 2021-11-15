Obituary: Argabrite, Earl Franklin

Earl Franklin Argabrite, born December 10, 1944, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 13, 2021, after a long illness.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Darlene; children Angie and Jeff; daughter-in-law Pam; and grandchildren Ian, Eli, Hanna, Angus, Adeline, and Esme. He also leaves behind his cousin Chuck Thornton, sister-in-law Barbara Argabrite, sister- and brother-in-law Brenda and Randy Epling, their daughter, Amy Foutty, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Earl is predeceased by his parents, John and Theodosia, and siblings Donna Jean, Shirley, Jack, and Carl. Earl served honorably in the U.S. National Guard; he retired after more than 20 years of service from the Parkersburg Fire Department. Earl was passionate and not afraid to speak his mind. He knew everything there was to know about classic country music, NASCAR, Mountaineer football, and his favorite sports. He was a loving husband, dad, and papaw who will be remembered for his sharp wit and keen intelligence.

The family would like to thank the staff at Stonerise Parkersburg and Amedisys Hospice. Funeral services will be 2 pm, Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation 1 pm till time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

