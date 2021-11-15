Advertisement

Obituary: Dunbar, Charlotte Renae

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Charlotte Renae Dunbar, 59, of Palestine WV passed away October 23, 2021, at her residence from Covid.

She was the daughter of Harold Sutler and Jean Richards.

Charlotte was a Christian by faith, she enjoyed reading and talking with her friends on Facebook.

She worked at Family Dollar of Elizabeth, Wirt Inflatables, and Minnie Hamilton Hospital as a Nursing Assistant.

In addition to her parents, she was survived by her loving husband John Dunbar.

sister Lisa Stump (Brad), brother Danny Stutler,

grandson Issac David Carpenter and special niece Shelly Mills (Clint)

She was preceded in death by her son Jesse David Carpenter

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no Services.

Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth assisted the family.

