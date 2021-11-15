Obituary: Fox, Donna “Bada”

Donna “Bada” Fox, 78 of Parkersburg, WV formerly of Huntington, WV died on November 13, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Huntington on June 23, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Edward and Nellie Myrtle Cumpston Murphy. She had been a member of the Huntington First Nazarene Church and the Parkersburg First Nazarene Church. She had worked for the River Valley Child Development Center in Huntington and had been a CDL bus driver. She enjoyed playing games, doing crossword puzzles, gardening, and reading.

Survivors include her daughter, Debby (Doug) Good of Parkersburg, WV, two granddaughters, Lindsay (Eric) Hill of Parkersburg, WV, Kelsey Good of Athens, GA, and great-grandchild Easton Hill.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant sister, Carolyn Sue Murphy.

Services will be on Wednesday at 6:00 PM at the First Nazarene Church in Parkersburg with Pastors Keith Hostutler and Shane Hostutler officiating. Friends may call at the church from Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. There will be a graveside service and burial on Thursday at 1:00 PM at the Ridgelawn Cemetery in Huntington, WV.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg will be assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

