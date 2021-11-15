Obituary: Hornbeck, Stephanie A.

Stephanie A. Hornbeck, 48, of Parkersburg passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born April 3, 1973, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Lyndal Cottrille of Parkersburg and Cindy Cottrille of Walker, WV. Stephanie loved butterflies and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Landmark Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Ronald Hornbeck; children, Breenna Reaid, Joshua Vore, and Ronald Hornbeck II all of Parkersburg; two sisters, Brandi Cottrille Parker of Walker and Jessica Cottrille of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Caleb and Conner Reaid, and several nieces and nephews.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her step-father, Larry Cottrille.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Hornbeck family.

