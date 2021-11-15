Advertisement

Obituary: Langley, Karen Lorraine

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Karen Lorraine Langley, 61, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Karen was born on December 17, 1959, in Homestead, FL.  She spent her youth residing in military bases across the country, largely growing up in Florida, before settling in Indian Head, Md as an adult.  Karen spent many years feeding the students at Lackey High School as a cafeteria assistant before moving to Parkersburg to be closer to her daughter.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Frances Marian and Lawrence E. Coombs, sister, Beverley G. Coombs, and husband Stanley J. Langley.  She is survived by her daughter, Tabatha A. (Bailey) Elder and son Tyler J. Langley (fiancé Renee Tyo), and siblings Laurence C. Coombs, Russell E. Coombs, and Melissa L. Coombs.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

