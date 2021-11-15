Obituary: McVey, Dean J.

Dean J McVey, 56 of Palestine, WV, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Marietta Memorial following a brief illness. The son of Don and Pauline McVey, he was born in Ripley, WV, and graduated from Wirt County High School, Class of 1983. Dean was preceded in death by his grandparents Roy and Edna McVey and Harris and Laura Giffin.

Following graduation, he worked for Erickson Farms, worked in construction, worked at O Ames, was currently a bus driver for Wirt County Board of Education, and was a lifelong farmer. He was baptized at Elizabeth Baptist Church and was superintendent at Center Valley Methodist Church.

He is survived by his son Levi McVey; his parents Don and Pauline McVey; siblings Gary (Eydie) McVey, Roger McVey, Duane (Lou Ann) McVey, and Janet (Darrel) Frazier; and nieces and nephews Stephen (Adrienne) McVey, Amanda (Lance) Weppler, Joe (Jenny) McVey, Krystal (Levi) Atkinson, Amber McVey ( her children Payton and Lincoln), Jordan (Levi) Maxwell, Dylan Frazier, and Katie Frazier; and several great-nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 2:00 – 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 11:00 am at Center Valley United Methodist Church, Full’s Fork, Palestine, WV. Officiating will be Rev. Bernard McVey, Rev. Danny McVey, and Rev. Mark McCloy. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

