Obituary: Palma, Margaret Catherine

Margaret C. Palma, 95, passed away at the WVU Medical Center (CCMH) on November 13, 2021.

She was born October 23, 1926, in Clarksburg to the late Andrew J. Freeland and the late Gladys James McCoy. She was a 1944 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School where she was head majorette and sang in the choir. After high school, she studied music under her stepmother, Eva Freeland, and worked as a supervisor at Maidenform and as a professional singer.

When the big band leader, Bob Chester, and his orchestra performed in Clarksburg and heard her sing, they offered her a contract to go to New York with them and sing. Her soon-to-be husband, Eugene Palma, advised her to turn down the offer and to marry him instead. They were married in January of 1950 and were married for 50 years until his passing in 2000. She helped him run their jewelry store in downtown Clarksburg for over 50 years. She moved to Parkersburg in 2001 to be near her daughter, Rosemary Coe, and her son-in-law, Dr. John Coe.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir. She was also preceded in death by her special friend, Sam Williams, from Elizabeth with whom she shared many good times. She is survived by three brothers and one sister.

Per the descendant’s wishes, there will be no viewing and no funeral service but there will be a committal service and interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in the Coe Family Mausoleum on December 1 at 12 noon followed by a reception at the Blennerhassett Hotel.

In-lieu-of flowers donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church or to the Humane Society.

Pastor Alicia Rapking and Father George Nedeff will be officiating and the arrangements are being handled by Leavitt Funeral Home.

