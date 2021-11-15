Obituary: Somerville, Alta Mae “Red”

Alta Mae “Red” Somerville, 78, formerly of Mineral Wells passed away on November 13, 2021, at her daughter’s home.

She was born in Belleville, August 30, 1943, to the late William V. and Leona Amos.

Alta was a PHS graduate and enjoyed the Atlanta Braves.

Left to grieve her loss are her daughter, Teresa, and her son-in-law, David Rader; granddaughter, Aleta and grandson, Mason. Other survivors include her sister, Pauline Lantz, and several nieces, nephews, and cat, Gypsie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, F.R. “Dick” Somerville, and brothers, William V. Amos, Jr, Paul E. Amos, and James E. Amos.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St. South Parkersburg, WV, with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen North Cemetery. Alta’s family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

