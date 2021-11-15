Obituary: Wigal, Donald R.

Donald R. Wigal, 64, of Parkersburg passed away on Saturday, November 13th, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born February 1, 1957, the youngest son of the late Chester and Mary Ellen (Rhodes) Wigal.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Rhonda (Marshall) Wigal.

Don was a loving father and hard-working provider for his family. He worked for various companies during his lifetime, including Stork’s Bakery, Lee Middleton, DuPont, and New Image Mail Service.

Don is survived by his only daughter, Cierra Koon, and her husband, Carl, of Parkersburg, WV; a girlfriend, Rose Hardie; siblings: Carroll Wigal (Wilma), Robert “Bob” Wigal (Mary), John Wigal, Linda Maley (Rich), Nancy Wheeler, all of Lubeck, WV; and Betsey Williams (Ken) of Augusta, Kansas; several nieces and nephews, and many friends and neighbors whose lives were touched by his friendship.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 17th at 2:00 P.M. at Herndon Cemetery. Friends may gather at the graveside for visitation from 1:00 - 2:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

