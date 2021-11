PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens will retire on December 1, 2021.

Wood County Commission was handed his letter of resignation Monday morning.

The announcement comes as a second lawsuit accusing him of mistreating employees was filed in Wood County Circuit Court.

Letter of resignation from Sheriff Steve Stephens. (Wood County Commission)

