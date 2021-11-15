Solid Waste Authority reminding people of the importance of recycling

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With it being “America Recycles Day” solid waste officials are reminding people to be mindful of what they throw away.

The Solid Waste Authority’s director, Andy Hartleben, says that in 2020 alone, over 200 thousand tons of solid waste deposited in our landfill.

He says that at this rate it will expire or reach its capacity in roughly 50 years.

The authority’s mission is to expand and extend that capacity further.

Especially for the many benefits that can come from achieving this goal.

“It’s great for to rely on already produced goods and recycled materials from the standpoint of energy consumption. So, less energy will have to be consumed or used when we rely on recycled materials,” says Hartleben.

Hartleben says that the bins to dispose of recyclables is open 24 hours per day.

Authorities say to make sure to break down cardboard boxes and takes out any staples that might be on them as well.

