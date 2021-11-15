Advertisement

Vacant home burned in Parkersburg

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire(KFYR)
By Zach Shrivers and Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A home on the 800 block of Virginia Street was severely damaged by fire Monday.

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said his department arrived on scene at 11:20 a.m., just three minutes after it was called.

Matthews said the house was a “total loss,” and that the fire appears to have started in the rear of the first floor of the home.

He said it then spread upstairs, into the walls, and into the attic.

Firefighters had the flames under control within 15 minutes but were still hitting hotspots around 2 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

