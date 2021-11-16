Advertisement

Churches getting involved with Operation Christmas Child

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many churches in the Mid-Ohio Valley are getting involved with Operation Christmas Child.

The Emmanuel Baptist Church is one of the churches in the region that are getting involved in this action of helping others.

This mission is already in the second day of its one week project, and one official from Emmanuel Baptist says that they have received roughly 140 boxes already.

All of these boxes include basic necessities like hygiene items, school supplies, toys and more.

“The boxes are filled with things that they not only can play with, which is fun, but things that they can use and need. Such as, tooth brushes and wash cloths and soap. School supplies like pencils, notebooks, and markers and things like that. So, in that sense, it can fill some important needs,” says Emmanuel Baptist Church’s dropoff team leader, Sarah Stevens.

You can find a church that is getting involved with this project by clicking this link for more information.

