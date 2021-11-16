Commission discusses Happy Valley, funding for 4-H

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission has approved a bid for asbestos removal for homes in the flood-damaged Happy Valley area.

The bid covers five home heavily damaged in the floods that hit the area in late 2004 and early 2005.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council has been working with the commission throughout the years since then, as part of a federal program to remove homes in Happy Valley that are in the flood plain, but were not covered by the federal flood insurance program.

”They can come under the project,” MOVRC Community Development Program Director John Isner explained to the commission, “it’s just, for them, they’re going to have to show that they’ve been flooded and had damages, and the easiest way to show that is through flood insurance.”

The commission also heard from the Wood County 4-H organization, a request for funds from the county’s allocation of American Recovery Act money.

4-H wants to use the money for a number of repair and replacement projects at its Mineral Wells campground, including a water line extension and replacement of its septic system.

The commissioners toured the 4-H campgrounds last summer.

