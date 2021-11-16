Fort Frye agriculture teacher awarded National Association of Agriculture Educators’ “Ideas Unlimited” award

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) -A ForteFrye High School teacher is being praised and awarded on a national level for her innovation and creativity in the classroom.

Abigale Campbell is being rewarded for her work as an agricultural education teacher and is an FFA advisor at Fort Fry High school. She recently received the 2021 National Association of Agriculture Educators regional ideas unlimited award for her lesson plan titled “concrete isn’t scary”

In this lesson, Campbell says she teaches students the chemistry and mathematics behind making concrete by having the students create their own concrete mixture and making their own concrete pumpkins by using plastic pumpkin containers.

“You’re going to be using your math skills, you’re going to be using a lot of your science skills, you’re going to be using a lot of your English skills to read directions or informational text whether it’s a feed label or a sakrete label,” Campbell said.

“I added in these other components along the way to help make it more well-rounded and also to include all the different pieces and parts that are necessary to be successful whether it’s in an agriculture career or any other career.”

Campbell says she will be traveling to New Orleans, Louisiana the first week of December to present her lesson to agriculture educators across the country at a national agricultural educators convention.

She says she hopes to share what she has learned throughout the years while doing this lesson and how it shows that agriculture education is much more than just learning about crops and animals.

