Local World War ll veteran turns 103

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A Belpre local turned 103 years old this Monday.

Roy Sees is a World War ll veteran and purple heart recipient. He enjoys flying planes with his son, reading a good book, and tending to his roses. He describes himself as “just plain old Roy most of the time.”

If you ask Roy what he’s most proud of from his 103 years of living, he says his family and his military service.

If you ask him for the secret to a long life, he says...

“I just refuse to die….I guess. I really don’t know. You keep going. I don’t sit in a chair and moan about everything.”

Roy’s number one piece of advice for the younger generation is to stay away from drugs. His second piece of advice is to get a good education and to read a lot of books, particularly about history.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.