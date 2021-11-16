Man charged with assaulting deputy sentenced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man who was accused of punching a Wood County deputy sheriff during a fight last year will spend one to five years behind bars.

Court officials say Shawn Michael Bailey pleaded guilty to unlawful assault.

Judge J.D. Beane sentenced him to no less than one year and no more than five years in prison Monday morning.

Bailey, his younger brother Paul, and an unknown woman were confronted by a deputy sheriff in October 2020 while they were walking along Stillwell Road.

The deputy was checking on reports of people harassing cars as they drove by in the area.

When the deputy tried to arrest Paul Bailey, Shawn allegedly “sucker punched” him, starting a fight.

The fight ended when the deputy fatally shot Paul.

The deputy was cleared of wrongdoing by a grand jury and by an internal investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office.

You can read our previous coverage here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.