Advertisement

Man charged with assaulting deputy sentenced

Shawn Bailey
Shawn Bailey(n/a)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man who was accused of punching a Wood County deputy sheriff during a fight last year will spend one to five years behind bars.

Court officials say Shawn Michael Bailey pleaded guilty to unlawful assault.

Judge J.D. Beane sentenced him to no less than one year and no more than five years in prison Monday morning.

Bailey, his younger brother Paul, and an unknown woman were confronted by a deputy sheriff in October 2020 while they were walking along Stillwell Road.

The deputy was checking on reports of people harassing cars as they drove by in the area.

When the deputy tried to arrest Paul Bailey, Shawn allegedly “sucker punched” him, starting a fight.

The fight ended when the deputy fatally shot Paul.

The deputy was cleared of wrongdoing by a grand jury and by an internal investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office.

You can read our previous coverage here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Steve Stephens (file)
Sheriff Steve Stephens to retire December 1
Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens was not surprised at the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin
Second lawsuit filed against Wood County Sheriff, Commission
Red and blue lights
Troopers say multiple people hurt after wreck on US 50 near SR 144 in Athens
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Vacant home burned in Parkersburg
For Alexis Rickard’s 17th birthday, all she wanted was to get adopted and, this time, her wish...
West Virginia teens struggle to find placement in foster families

Latest News

Commission discusses Happy Valley, funding for 4-H
For Alexis Rickard’s 17th birthday, all she wanted was to get adopted and, this time, her wish...
West Virginia teens struggle to find placement in foster families
Pharmacist at Essentia Health, Roseann Heines, said the public should become familiar with...
West Virginia allows COVID-19 booster shots for all adults
The holiday season Santa shortage spreads
Upcoming holiday season may have lack of Santa’s nationwide