Obituary: Burns, Geraldine L.

Geraldine L. Burns of Parkersburg, W.Va. joined her beloved family in the Kingdom of Heaven on the morning of November 13, 2021.

Jerry, as she was known, was born April 11, 1934, in Alderson, W.Va., to the late Clark and Beatrice Martin Baker.

She is survived by her children, Sue Burns of Parkersburg, Cindy Parmiter (Larry) of Belpre, Ohio, and William C. Burns (Christal) of Vienna, W.Va. She also leaves behind grandchildren, William E. Burns (Jessica) and Dalton Burns, all of Parkersburg and Ashlyn Parmiter of Belpre; great-grandsons, Bruce & Thorin; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Imogene Phillips, Theresa Adkins, Bernard Baker, and Leo Baker. Jerry was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Besides being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Jerry had a successful career as the cafeteria manager at Hamilton Junior High School for over 14 years. Following her retirement, she was employed as a caregiver for numerous elderly people whom she grew to love. Jerry was an avid reader of the Holy Bible which she read from cover to cover numerous times. One of her proudest days was her baptism when she was in her early 80′s. She loved working word search puzzles, going to garage sales, and doting on her cherished feline companion, Duffy.

In lieu of a formal service, it was Jerry’s wish that her family and friends honor her privately. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Jerry’s name, please consider Save-A-Kitty or the Humane Society of your choice.

The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Amedisys Hospice for helping Jerry through her final days.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg.

