Obituary: Fordyce, Denver

Denver Fordyce, 82, of Mineral Wells, passed away November 14, 2021, at his residence under the loving care of his family and Amedisys Hospice. He was born on April 7, 1939, in Slate, WV, the son of the late Omer and Opal B. Ryan Fordyce.

Denver had worked for American Viscose for several years and retired from the Laborers Union Local 1085. He enjoyed his garden, rabbits, and coon hunting and caring for his coon dogs.

Denver is survived by his wife of fifty-six years Carrie Ann Leasure Fordyce, three children Michael Wayne Fordyce (Teresa), Lee Allen Fordyce, Teresa “Sis” Fordyce, three grandchildren Kera, Aidan, Tanner Fordyce, sister Nellie Radcliff, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Vernon Fordyce, two sisters Shirley Conner, Dorothy Schultz, two half-sisters, and an infant brother.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Matt Robinson officiating.

Burial will follow at the Rockport Cemetery near Mineral Wells. Visitation will be from 12 - 2 on Friday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.