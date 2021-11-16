Obituary: Giberson, Lisa D.

Lisa D. Giberson, 53, of Parkersburg bowed at the feet of her Savior, Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio.

She was born May 24, 1968, in Marietta, a daughter of Paul E. Stone of Vienna and the late Margaret O. Riffle Stone.

Lisa was a Licensed Practical Nurse, after graduating from Washington State Community College with a 4.0-grade point average. She was a member of Landmark Baptist Church and she enjoyed crafting, spending time with her family, playing games with her family, watching sunsets with her husband, and snuggling with her kitty.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, whom she married in 1994, Franklin Giberson Jr.; daughter, Kayla Stone of Vienna, WV; brother, Mark (Denese) Riffle of Jacksonville, FL; sisters-in-law, Connie (Kerry) Brooks of KY and Karen Giberson (Craig) of Bridgeport, WV; many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; and her kitty, Abby.

In addition to her mother, Lisa was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Franklin Giberson, Sr., and mother-in-law, Sonja Giberson.

The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Michael Lamb officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Lisa’s family.

