Advertisement

Obituary: Giberson, Lisa D.

Lisa D. Giberson obit
Lisa D. Giberson obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lisa D. Giberson, 53, of Parkersburg bowed at the feet of her Savior, Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio.

She was born May 24, 1968, in Marietta, a daughter of Paul E. Stone of Vienna and the late Margaret O. Riffle Stone.

Lisa was a Licensed Practical Nurse, after graduating from Washington State Community College with a 4.0-grade point average. She was a member of Landmark Baptist Church and she enjoyed crafting, spending time with her family, playing games with her family, watching sunsets with her husband, and snuggling with her kitty.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, whom she married in 1994, Franklin Giberson Jr.; daughter, Kayla Stone of Vienna, WV; brother, Mark (Denese) Riffle of Jacksonville, FL; sisters-in-law, Connie (Kerry) Brooks of KY and Karen Giberson (Craig) of Bridgeport, WV; many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; and her kitty, Abby.

In addition to her mother, Lisa was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Franklin Giberson, Sr., and mother-in-law, Sonja Giberson.

The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Michael Lamb officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Lisa’s family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Steve Stephens (file)
Sheriff Steve Stephens to retire December 1
Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens was not surprised at the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin
Second lawsuit filed against Wood County Sheriff, Commission
Red and blue lights
Troopers say multiple people hurt after wreck on US 50 near SR 144 in Athens
For Alexis Rickard’s 17th birthday, all she wanted was to get adopted and, this time, her wish...
West Virginia teens struggle to find placement in foster families
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Vacant home burned in Parkersburg

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Stevens Sr., Charles LeRoy
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Fordyce, Denver
June Marie Schartiger Miller obit
Obituary: Miller, June Marie Schartiger
Robert L. Haught obit
Obituary; Haught, Robert L.