Obituary; Haught, Robert L.

Robert L. Haught obit
Robert L. Haught obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Robert L. Haught, 65, of Reno, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born December 14, 1955, in Marietta to Arthur and Gladys Haught.

Bob attended Frontier High School.

He married Debbie Fordyce on November 20, 1980.

Bob was a supervisor at WASCO for 24 years. He attended the Church of the Nazarene in Marietta. Bob was a member of the MOV Tractor Association. His family Sundays revolved around the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bob will be deeply missed by his wife Debbie Haught; daughters Crystal (Matt) Williams and Jennifer Haught (fiancé Mark Butler); grandchildren Allison, Brayden, Kaylee, Chase, Keith, Christopher, Brody, Easton, and Liam; granddaughter-to-be June; brothers Darrell (Charlotte) Haught and Bruce (Judy) Haught; sister Bonnie (Gene) Biehl and his special friend Terry Stewart as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his daughter Lana K. Lauer-Binegar; brothers Wayne, Art “Bud” and Gary Haught.

Friends may call Friday, November 19th from 4 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Reno Fire Department, PO Box 346, Reno, OH 45773.

