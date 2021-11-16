Obituary: Johnson, Paul Gilbert “Gib”

Paul Gilbert “Gib” Johnson, 82, of Belpre, OH died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at his residence.

He was born in Vincent, OH on November 18, 1938, son of the late Lawrence Edwin “Ed” and Irma Eileen (Burnfield) Johnson. Gib was in banking for years and then went into construction before owning and operating Creative Interiors. Gib loved everything about cars. He enjoyed rebuilding cars and car racing, especially the road course at Mid-Ohio (turn #9).

He is survived by his daughter Amy Jill Aremia (Mark) of Raleigh, NC; three grandchildren Ashley Lorraine Lenns, Erika Diane Lenns, and Justin Aremia; two great-grandchildren Asher and Collins Aremia; and brother Larry Johnson (Sara) of Pickerington, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Lois Ann (Hayman) Johnson; son Jeffrey Craig Johnson; and sister Lois Nice.

Memorial services will be Saturday 11:00 AM November 20, 2021, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Rick Kapple officiating.

Inurnment will be at Rockland Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.