Obituary: Lanham, Martha Marie

Marie Lanham obit
Marie Lanham obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Martha Marie Lanham, 84, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life Monday, November 15, 2021, at Pineview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Harrisville, WV.

Marie was born March 1, 1937, in Oxford, WV, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Mildred (Smith) McCloy.

Marie worked at Economy Industries, Rubber Crafters, United Manufacturing, and Floyd Hodge Industries. She was a member of Harris-Ritchie Post 3554 VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Cairo Chapter 39 Order of the Eastern Star. Marie enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and cooking. She also loved being outdoors, whether she was weed-eating or gardening, she loved it all. She was a member of Spruce Grove United Methodist Church.

Marie is survived by her children, Susie Stricker (Daniel) of Harrisville, WV, Roxie Lanham (Chad Lancaster) of Mineral Wells, WV, Ed Lanham of Harrisville, WV, Rick Lanham (Rhonda) of Harrisville, WV, and Marshall and Janice Nichols of Harrisville, WV; daughter-in-law, Ruby Lanham; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Curfman (Steve) of Harrisville, WV.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Henry Junior Lanham; son, Eugene Lanham; and granddaughter Gracelyn Paige Lanham.

Funeral services will take place at 1 pm on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV with Reverend Carlos Nutter officiating. Burial will follow in the Cairo Masonic Cemetery in Cairo, WV. Visitation will take place 4-8 pm, Thursday, the night prior.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

