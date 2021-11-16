Obituary: Martin, George Edward

George Edward Martin, 74, of Knoxville, TN, died on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, TN.

He was born on June 11, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Floyd Richard and Justine Campbell Martin.

He was a member of the Boilermakers International Union Local 85 and was a Field Construction Boilermaker. He was proud of his part in helping to build America. In his 40-year career, he worked in over 30 states, from New York to California and Wisconsin to Oklahoma, including Hawaii and Alberta, Canada.

He was an Honorably Discharged veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in Viet Nam.

He loved to deer hunt in the woods of West Virginia and he enjoyed driving through the mountains looking at the rocks and trees, especially in the fall of the year. After he retired and moved to Tennessee, he was an active member of the Tennessee Bear and Boar Association and made many friends. He enjoyed grilling lunch for his fellow hunters during the bear hunts

He is survived by the one true love of his life was Linda Jarrell Dominion, whom he married in 1972, and he spent the rest of his life with her. He was the proud stepfather of Tina, Jo Ann, and Jeffrey, who survive him. He is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers James Pierce Martin and Michael Martin.

Stump Funeral Home and Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, will be conducting a graveside service at McCray Cemetery, with military honors, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Tim Davis officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.