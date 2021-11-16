Obituary: Miller, June Marie Schartiger

June Marie Schartiger Miller,81, of Spencer, WV, formerly of Shock WV, Gilmer County, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness.

She was born on November 13, 1939, in Calhoun County, the daughter of the late Clyde W. Schartiger and Stella Mae Lawson Schartiger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Hugh Jack Miller and her son-in-law Joel “Nick” Jarvis II.

She is survived by her three daughters, Lois K. Miller of Glenville, WV; Kelly L. Daniel and husband James Daniel of Bowling Green, KY; and Robin D. Jarvis, Spencer WV, three grandchildren, Joel R. Jarvis III of Spencer, WV, Rachel L. Daniel of Louisville, KY, and Benjamin J. Daniel of Bowling Green, KY. She is also survived by six brothers, Arden Schartiger (June) of Canton, OH, Ted Schartiger (Marilyn) of Massillon, OH, Eule Schartiger (Joann) of Shreve, OH, Kenny Schartiger (Shirley) of Navarre, OH, Danny Schartiger (Norma) of Arnoldsburg, WV, Rodney Schartiger (Judy) of Shock, WV, one sister Janet Hastewell (Bryan) of Shock, WV and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She graduated from Glenville State College and attained a Master’s degree from WVU. She retired from teaching at Normantown Elementary School in Gilmer County, WV in 2002 after 26 years of teaching. During her career June was active in various school organizations, often serving in leadership roles. She always looked for ways to enrich her students’ lives in and out of the classroom including coaching the girls’ basketball team at Normantown Elementary.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, bluegrass music and was a loyal WVU Basketball fan. In her retirement, she quilted extensively and enjoyed various crafts. She was extremely proud of her family, her daughters, and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and devoted wife.

June generously donated her body to the WVU Medical School in hopes of advancing medical research. In lieu of flowers, the Miller family suggests donations be made in her memory to Housecalls Hospice, 417 Grand Park Drive, Suite 204, Parkersburg, WV 26105.

The family would like to express their appreciation to caregivers Cathy Flashman and Karen Hawk, Housecalls Hospice, Leavitt Funeral Home, Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., and family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Friends and family will be received from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

