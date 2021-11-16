Obituary: Pritt, Sherry Denise

Sherry Denise Pritt, 58, of West Union, WV, departed this life Sunday, November 14, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Sherry was born December 14, 1962, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Elden S. and Nellie M. (Valentine) Greathouse.

Sherry went to Middle Island School and graduated from Doddridge County High School. She then went to work as an office manager for the Doddridge County Solid Waste Authority. She enjoyed attending the Blandville United Methodist Church for many years. Sherry loved working on crafts, creating beautiful wreaths, and crocheting. She was an avid canner and liked to tend to her garden. Most of all she adored spending time with her family, especially the time spent playing with her beloved grandson, Carder. Sherry was known for her hard work and always putting others before herself.

Sherry is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Robert Pritt of West Union, WV; daughter, Shala Denise Ash (Cody) of Clarksburg, WV; grandchild, Carder Ash; brothers, Timothy and Mark Greathouse both of New Milton, WV; and loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elden and Nellie Greathouse.

In accordance with Sherry’s wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

