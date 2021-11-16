Obituary: Stevens Sr., Charles LeRoy

Charles LeRoy Stevens Sr., 60, of Big Bend WV entered eternal rest on Saturday 11/13/21 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born in Cleveland, OH on July 29, 1961, the son of the late Eugene O Stevens and Jo Ann Stevens Parsons.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two daughters Jennifer L Moore and Kylie J Stevens Wolfanger. Charles was a U.S. National Guard Veteran, who served proudly for 6 years. He worked in Masonry and Asbestos removal for many years. Charles loved growing vegetable gardens, cooking and fishing. He loved music and played the banjo flawlessly.

Survivors include his children Tracy (Kyle) Yockel, CJ (Cecelia) Stevens, Nina (Nicholas) Harris, and Tristian Stevens, grandchildren: Gage, Aiyana, Giana, Tanner, Cruz, Ryder, Korbyn, Gabriella and Everleigh. Brothers: Richard Stevens, David Stevens, Eugene O Stevens Jr, and Erin Stevens along with several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or services.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

