Obituary: Taylor, Marlene May

Marlene May Taylor, 89, of Parkersburg, WV passed away with family by her side on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She fought a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease for over a decade.

She was born on December 3, 1931, in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late Charles H. and Jessie O. Shuttlesworth Walker.

Marlene was retired from Worthington Golf Club and was a member of Stout Memorial United Methodist Church. She enjoyed many years of traveling to Cincinnati, Ohio, and Sarasota, Florida with her husband. Marlene’s passion was cooking for others and always offering a helping hand. She had a smile that made you smile right back and a heart that was kind and filled with joy. We are so lucky to have had such an incredible woman in our lives and will forever treasure all of the wonderful memories.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Alexander W. “Bud” Taylor; six children, Norman Taylor, Donna Taylor, Jeffrey Taylor (Jolene), Douglas Taylor, Valerie Lott, and Krista Farnsworth (Shawn); four grandchildren, Ryan Taylor (Britney), Christopher Farnsworth (Ambriana), Brooke Taylor and Cody Farnsworth; and 3 great-grandchildren; Ally, Axel, and Azalea.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher; her grandson, Josh; sister, Jessie Jones; and brother, Charles Walker.

A private family service will be officiated by Pastor Cynthia Eakle and burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1218 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 5th Street, Parkersburg, WV.

