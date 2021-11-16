Public meeting Tuesday night to discuss Devola sewer project

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - THE Devola sewer project, for which construction is expected to begin some time in 2022, will be the focus of a public meeting Tuesday night in Marietta.

The meeting will include discussion on the project’s progress and recently-obtained public funding.

County officials, including the commissioners, engineer and prosecutor, will be on hand to answer questions on the construction and legal matters.

And residents who need to sign papers allowing easements (construction right-of-way) for the project can do so at the meeting.

”We won’t have a firmer timeline until the bids go out,” explains Commission President Kevin Ritter, “but, in general, we can talk about timeline and when we hope to break ground for things. We will have somebody there tonight from the Department of Job and Family Services to talk about low-income funding, for folks who may not be able to make a sewer payment.”

The meeting begins at 7 P.M., at the Harvey Graham Auditorium at Washington State Community College.

Washington County is under a court order and Ohio EPA mandate to replace the community’s septic tanks with a sewer system.

