Transportation officials provide safety tips for driving in the winter

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It is Winter Weather Awareness Week in the mountain state.

Transportation officials want to remind West Virginians to be prepared not only when they are driving, but also before they are driving.

Officials say that drivers should pack supplies and emergency kits if they ever get stuck during heavy snow.

They recommend that you supply this kit with enough amenities to keep you safe.

These include chargers, food and even medicine that you are taking.

“We recommend that everyone have an emergency preparedness kit ready to go. And we advise that for home, work, and your vehicle in case you get stuck in one of those places. And we ask that you be prepared for 72 hours,” says W.Va. Emergency Management Division public information officer, Lora Lipscomb.

Officials say that West Virginians should be mindful of their speed when driving and always check for the weather that day.

