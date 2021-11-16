Advertisement

Troopers say multiple people hurt after wreck on US 50 near SR 144 in Athens

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Troopers from the Athens Post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in multiple serious injuries. The injury crash occurred on US 50 near SR 144 in Athens around 3:12 pm on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Dustin Roberts, age 39, of Cutler, Ohio was driving a 2008 Kia Spectra northbound on SR 144. Shane Faddis, age 34, of Athens, Ohio was driving a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup westbound on US 50. Roberts failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by Faddis.

Roberts and two other passengers were airlifted to Grant Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Faddis was transported to Marietta Memorial in Belpre with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Athens County EMS, Little Hocking EMS, and Coolville Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

