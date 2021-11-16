Advertisement

Upcoming holiday season may have lack of Santa’s nationwide

The holiday season Santa shortage spreads
The holiday season Santa shortage spreads(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The upcoming holiday season could be missing an important aspect, Santa Claus.

The problem isn’t only in the MOV it spreads nationwide as well. For most of them the job hasn’t been too tough due to the transition to virtual meetings for children.

The aspect of not being in person was a little different said Santa but the joy of seeing the smiles on kids faces brought the same excitement.

“It’s definitely a little bit saddening not to be able to reach out to as many kids and make their Christmas season. There is nothing better than seeing the joy on little kids faces. They approach Santa and their smiles are so big they are all so giddy and they light up,” said The Holly Jolly Santa.

