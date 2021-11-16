West Virginia allows COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia has joined several other states in allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults.

At a news conference Monday, Gov. Jim Justice urged anyone 18 and older who already is fully vaccinated to get their COVID-19 booster. Justice has been pushing the booster shots since they became available, although the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ website has posted federal guidelines for the extra shots.

Federal guidelines recommend boosters only for those over 65 and younger people with certain underlying health conditions or whose jobs are high risk for the virus. California, Colorado and New Mexico previously gave the go-ahead for all adults to get COVID-19 boosters.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.