Advertisement

West Virginia allows COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Pharmacist at Essentia Health, Roseann Heines, said the public should become familiar with...
Pharmacist at Essentia Health, Roseann Heines, said the public should become familiar with booster guidelines as additional doses become more readily available.(KBJR/CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia has joined several other states in allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults.

At a news conference Monday, Gov. Jim Justice urged anyone 18 and older who already is fully vaccinated to get their COVID-19 booster. Justice has been pushing the booster shots since they became available, although the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ website has posted federal guidelines for the extra shots.

Federal guidelines recommend boosters only for those over 65 and younger people with certain underlying health conditions or whose jobs are high risk for the virus. California, Colorado and New Mexico previously gave the go-ahead for all adults to get COVID-19 boosters.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Steve Stephens (file)
Sheriff Steve Stephens to retire December 1
Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens was not surprised at the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin
Second lawsuit filed against Wood County Sheriff, Commission
Disruptions will be temporary.
Incoming water disruptions
Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens was not surprised at the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin
Amendment made to Sheriff lawsuit
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Vacant home burned in Parkersburg

Latest News

The holiday season Santa shortage spreads
Upcoming holiday season may have lack of Santa’s nationwide
If you ask Roy what he’s most proud of from his 103 years of living, he says his family and his...
Local World War ll veteran turns 103
Transportation officials provide safety tips for driving in the winter
Transportation officials provide safety tips for driving in the winter
Sheriff Steve Stephens (file)
Sheriff Steve Stephens to retire December 1