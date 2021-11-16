West Virginia teens struggle to find placement in foster families

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There aren’t enough foster homes in West Virginia period...

But, getting teenagers into foster homes proves to be even more of a challenge.

WTAP spoke to professionals who work with foster kids as well as a family who’s taken in multiple teams for a deeper look at the issue.

For Alexis Rickard’s 17th birthday, all she wanted was to get adopted and, this time, her wish came true.

She remembered, “I started crying the second they asked if they wanted the responsibility of having me as their kid and I just started crying and I was so happy.”

Alexis was placed under the care of her ROTC instructor the day she was put into the system. That same family later chose to adopt her.

Alexis said, “He noticed something was off with me and got me to open up and then from then on I was like I want to go home with him. That’s my family. That’s the family I choose.”

However, not all older kids in the foster care system are as lucky.

According to Adopt US Kids, about 20,000 youth ages 18 to 21 age out of the US foster care system each year.

Angela Hatfield of the Children’s Home Society of WV’s Parkersburg location (which serves Wood, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Tyler, and Wirt Counties) said, “..., a lot of times they become our homeless adults, and could even fall into drugs and crime if they don’t have that loving, stable place that they can call home.”

Also…

“..., as adults they don’t have that support, they don’t have someone to call, ask advice to help them out. They don’t have a place to go for holidays.”

Hatfield said many foster families are drawn towards younger kids for those sentimental firsts.

However, she added...

“A lot of teens, I mean their firsts, they’ve not been on vacation, they’ve not been to a sleepover, maybe even had a birthday party, things I feel a lot of people take for granted.”

The Rickard family knows from first-hand experience, that a teenager’s firsts can be just as special.

“Christmas was really different for me...,” Alexis remembered. “They got me a lot of things I never thought I’d have growing up.”

Hatfield added that many older kids in the foster care system get a bad rap for things outside of their control like multiple placements, which can be the result of sickness or death in a foster family.

Alexis said, “I know a lot of people look at teenagers as bad kids- that they don’t have a lot of hope but we do and we want that loving from a family and that’s all we’ve ever wanted.”

And while foster youth can be put in youth shelters if no homes are available, Hatfield says that kids belong with a family.

For Alexis, becoming a part of her new family transformed her...

“I went from F’s and D’s to being Principal’s List and not knowing what I wanted after high school and now I’m going to be a firefighter while getting my nursing degree.”

Hatfield said that, while older kids can have more trauma, there are resources out there to support foster families.

You can contact your local Children’s Home Society of WV or Mission WV for more information on fostering kids. You can even call a foster family liaison with Mission WV with any question you may have at 304-512-0555.

Washington County Children’s Society and Meigs County Department of Jobs and Family Services echoed the sentiments that placing older kids in foster homes is notably harder.

Athens County Children Services, on the other hand, said that they see all ages struggling to find placement, with no notable variation with teens.

