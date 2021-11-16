Advertisement

Wood County voters will elect new sheriff in 2022

Wood County Sheriff
Wood County Sheriff(n/a)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is expected to name an interim sheriff by the end of this month, after Sheriff Steve Stephens Monday announced his retirement.

The process of selecting a more permanent successor will begin after the first of 2022.

Stephens was elected to a second term in November, 2020, and voters in 2022 will elect someone to fill the last two years of that term.

Stephens retirement takes effect December 1. The filing period for next year’s May primary and November election begins January 10 and continues through January 29, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office.

And Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes says there’s already some interest from potential candidates.

”I’ve heard of two people who actually wanted to be appointed for the position with the intent that they would probably file,” Rhodes said Tuesday. “Actually, one person wants to finish out a term before they retire, and let somebody be elected and not run for the position.”

It’s a familiar process to the Wood County Clerk’s office, who conducted three elections between 2020 and 2012 for U.S. Senator and Governor, after Joe Manchin became the permanent successor to the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, and Earl Ray Tomblin succeeded Manchin as governor.

More recently, when Carole Jones stepped down as Wood County Circuit Clerk at the beginning of 2020-the election year for that office-Celeste Ridgway was named as her immediate successor. Ridgway filed for, then won election to a full term in that office in November.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Steve Stephens (file)
Sheriff Steve Stephens to retire December 1
Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens was not surprised at the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin
Second lawsuit filed against Wood County Sheriff, Commission
Red and blue lights
Troopers say multiple people hurt after wreck on US 50 near SR 144 in Athens
For Alexis Rickard’s 17th birthday, all she wanted was to get adopted and, this time, her wish...
West Virginia teens struggle to find placement in foster families
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Vacant home burned in Parkersburg

Latest News

Abigale Campbell
Fort Frye agriculture teacher awarded National Association of Agriculture Educators’ “Ideas Unlimited” award
Public meeting Tuesday night to discuss Devola sewer project
Shawn Bailey
Man sentenced for deputy assault
Commission discusses Happy Valley, funding for 4-H