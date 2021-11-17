Academic Achiever of the Week: Erica Murphy

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - “I’ve grown up on a family farm since I was little...” says Erica Murphy.

Murphy, a junior at Morgan High School, says her interest in agriculture started at a young age... and for the past few years, that interest has been fostered by her agriculture teacher, Ms. Eckert.

Murphy is now a member of 4-H and Future Farmers of America. She’s served as Secretary for 4-H Junior Leaders and Treasurer for 4-H and FFA.

She’s competed with FFA and won awards.

Before getting heavily involved with agriculture, Murphy wanted to be a math teacher.

She says she’s currently enrolled in college level statistics and plans to take college level algebra next semester.

Murphy’s current grade point average... 4.173.

She plans to use her above average grades and agricultural experiences to follow in Ms. Eckert’s footsteps and become an agriculture teacher.

Murphy says she plans on going to the Agricultural Technical Institute – which is part of The Ohio State University – for two years to get her agricultural education... “and then I plan on going to the main campus after that to finish out my education.”

I asked Murphy where she’d like to live and work following school... “I think I’d like to stay in this area,” Murphy says. “It has a lot of potential and I just hope I can be one of those people – being born and raised here - I hope I can be one of those people who helps bring out the potential.”

