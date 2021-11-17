Advertisement

City of Parkersburg sets up downtown Christmas tree

25-foot tall Christmas tree assembled in downtown Parkersburg.
By Zach Miles
Published: Nov. 17, 2021
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Public Works department began assembling the downtown Christmas tree Wednesday morning at Government Square in front of the Wood County Judicial building.

The city workers estimated that this year’s tree stands at about 25 feet tall, and the crew plans to finish setting up the tree by Wednesday evening.

This year’s tree lighting ceremony will occur at the conclusion of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest on Dec. 4 around 6 p.m. Winterfest officially begins at 3:30 p.m. on that day following the Parkersburg Christmas parade.

More information on Winterfest and the tree lighting ceremony can be found on Downtown PKB’s Facebook page.

