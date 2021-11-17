Construction to bring lane closures on Parkersburg Memorial Bridge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Expect temporary single lane closures on the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge starting November 29th.

Due to a rehabilitation project, construction crews will be working on the bridge for about three months. This is the first phase of a full rehabilitation of the bridge. This phase will insure that the bridge is upgraded enough to withstand the major construction work of phase two.

Ken Szeliga of Parkersburg Bridge Partners explained, “So it’s nearing its service life so it requires a full rehabilitation and that’s when we got involved in the project over two years ago…,”

The plan is for the second phase of the project to start in early March of next year. This will involve major rehabilitation such as redoing the roadway surface and repairing and replacing the piers.

The goal is for the second phase to be complete in October of 2023.

