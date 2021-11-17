Holiday window display returns at Peoples Bank

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The holiday window display at the corner of Putnam and Second is complete.

According to Peoples Bank, the theme of this year’s display is “Peppermint Lane.”

Bank officials promise around sixty animated and rotating pieces.

Designer Keith McClung of Crown Florals in Parkersburg says this year’s display features Santa and all of his reindeer. He says he hopes kids will go from window to window, trying to spot each one.

McClung says he’s been designing the display for over fifteen years.

“This has become – truly – Peoples Bank’s Christmas gift to the community,” says McClung. “We have a huge following and we are just honored that Peoples Bank has asked us, from day one, to be part of this project.”

Christmas music accompanies the display day and night.

McClung says the windows are ready to be enjoyed and will be lit-up every night through the week.

