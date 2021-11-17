Advertisement

Holiday window display returns at Peoples Bank

The theme of this year’s display is “Peppermint Lane”
"Peppermint Lane"
"Peppermint Lane"(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The holiday window display at the corner of Putnam and Second is complete.

According to Peoples Bank, the theme of this year’s display is “Peppermint Lane.”

Bank officials promise around sixty animated and rotating pieces.

Designer Keith McClung of Crown Florals in Parkersburg says this year’s display features Santa and all of his reindeer. He says he hopes kids will go from window to window, trying to spot each one.

McClung says he’s been designing the display for over fifteen years.

“This has become – truly – Peoples Bank’s Christmas gift to the community,” says McClung. “We have a huge following and we are just honored that Peoples Bank has asked us, from day one, to be part of this project.”

Christmas music accompanies the display day and night.

McClung says the windows are ready to be enjoyed and will be lit-up every night through the week.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For Alexis Rickard’s 17th birthday, all she wanted was to get adopted and, this time, her wish...
West Virginia teens struggle to find placement in foster families
Red and blue lights
Troopers say multiple people hurt after wreck on US 50 near SR 144 in Athens
Shawn Bailey
Man sentenced for deputy assault
Robert L. Haught obit
Obituary; Haught, Robert L.
Lisa D. Giberson obit
Obituary: Giberson, Lisa D.

Latest News

WV Navigator coming to help those seeking affordable health care plans
WV Navigator coming to help those seeking affordable health care plans
United Way Alliance and Mountaineer Food Bank hold mobile food pantry
United Way Alliance and Mountaineer Food Bank hold mobile food pantry
What's Trending
What's Trending, 11/17/21
25-foot tall Christmas tree assembled in downtown Parkersburg.
City of Parkersburg sets up downtown Christmas tree