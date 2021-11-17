Advertisement

Jump ropers head to New York to participate in Macy’s Day Parade

Jumpers go to New York to participate in Macy's Day Parade
Jumpers go to New York to participate in Macy's Day Parade(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thanksgiving is a day to get together and celebrate with friends and family for most people. For Hannah Strcula, Cece Fatta, Abbie McElroy and Lily Wharton they gather but in the non-traditional sense. They will meet with 116 other jump ropers to participate in a three mile course in New York for the Macy’s Day Parade.

The group will perform under the acronym J.U.M.P (Jumpers United for Macy’s Parade). This will be the fourth appearance for the J.U.M.P group and for some girls it will be their first appearance in the event.

The three mile course will start from Central Park and will end in Herald Square with a one minute performance done by the jumpers.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Steve Stephens (file)
Sheriff Steve Stephens to retire December 1
Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens was not surprised at the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin
Second lawsuit filed against Wood County Sheriff, Commission
Red and blue lights
Troopers say multiple people hurt after wreck on US 50 near SR 144 in Athens
For Alexis Rickard’s 17th birthday, all she wanted was to get adopted and, this time, her wish...
West Virginia teens struggle to find placement in foster families
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Vacant home burned in Parkersburg

Latest News

There were periods in which the only way Eason could get in touch with her submariner husband...
Belpre woman gets her first published book at 81 years old
Public meeting Tuesday night to discuss Devola sewer project
Single lane closures will begin late November.
Construction to bring lane closures on Parkersburg Memorial Bridge
Parkersburg South HS students continue Letters from Santa program
Parkersburg South HS students continue Letters from Santa program