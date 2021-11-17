Jump ropers head to New York to participate in Macy’s Day Parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thanksgiving is a day to get together and celebrate with friends and family for most people. For Hannah Strcula, Cece Fatta, Abbie McElroy and Lily Wharton they gather but in the non-traditional sense. They will meet with 116 other jump ropers to participate in a three mile course in New York for the Macy’s Day Parade.

The group will perform under the acronym J.U.M.P (Jumpers United for Macy’s Parade). This will be the fourth appearance for the J.U.M.P group and for some girls it will be their first appearance in the event.

The three mile course will start from Central Park and will end in Herald Square with a one minute performance done by the jumpers.

