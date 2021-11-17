Advertisement

LeVar Burton to host ‘Trivial Pursuit’ game show in development

FILE - LeVar Burton stands onstage after being announced as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Rose...
FILE - LeVar Burton stands onstage after being announced as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Rose Parade, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Burton has a game show in development based on the classic board game 'Trivial Pursuit.'(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - LeVar Burton was at one time a fan favorite to take over as host of “Jeopardy!” after the death of Alex Trebek last year.

But it’s apparent Burton has moved on. He has a new pursuit.

He confirmed via Twitter that he will be host and executive producer of a “Trivial Pursuit” game show in development.

Burton’s production company has made a deal with eOne, owned by board game maker Hasbro, to develop a game show based on the classic game “Trivial Pursuit,” Variety reported.

No network is yet attached to the game show project.

“I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television,” Burton told Variety.

The original “Trivial Pursuit” board game, released in 1981, was invented by Canadian Chris Haney and became a big hit, the New York Times reported. Hasbro bought the intellectual rights to the game for $80 million in 2008.

Known for his roles in “Reading Rainbow,” “Roots” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Burton was one of the guest hosts of “Jeopardy!” last season who was passed over for a permanent role.

Getting the job instead: then-executive producer Mike Richards, who was fired soon after he was announced as permanent host.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are currently sharing “Jeopardy!” hosting duties.

