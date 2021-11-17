New executive director of the Louis A. Johnson Medical Center shares plans to better the hospital after tough year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has been in the headlines multiple times over the last year, but now there is a new executive director who is working to change the narrative of the hospital for the better.

Less than a month ago, Barbara Forsha became the new executive director.

“Coming back to Clarksburg was very exciting for me,” she said.

With a background in nursing and leadership, she had done both for decades, and coming from Pittsburgh, Forsha said Clarksburg felt like the right move as she was familiar with the medical center.

Feeling right at home she already has goals in place.

“Number one is assuring that every veteran that we serve has quality, safe and accessible care, and that care is provided in a respectable and dignified way,” Forsha said.

Her other goals include things like suicidal prevention and modernizing the facility, equipment and processes.

All of this in hopes of preventing any incidents like ones seen in the last year. From Reta Mays murdering veterans hospitalized in the center to the more recent investigation in the medical surgical unit after concerning patient reports. Forsha said communication is the key to preventing more problems.

“That better prepared the executive team to address issues, so we need open lines of communication between the staff, veterans and our leadership team.”

With that in mind, Forsha said she’s already seeing the results of it.

“When I talk to Veterans on the floor and they say they wouldn’t choose to go anywhere else for their care, I know we’re doing what we need to be doing,” she said.

