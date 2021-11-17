Obituary: Armiger, John William

John William Armiger, 88, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born June 1, 1933, in Washington, D.C, a son of the late Lorin and Marigold Umberger Armiger.

John was a very active member of the Lions Club of Parkersburg. He served as District Governor and received multiple awards during his almost 50 years of service. John was a U.S. Army Veteran. He loved fishing, golfing, camping, and his bowling league. John was a member of St. Michaels Men’s Organization and Sons and Daughters of Italy. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Rossetti Armiger; children, John W. Armiger II (Theresa) of Parkersburg and Nicole D. Logston (Kevan) of Belpre; two sisters, Evelyn Gregory of Pass Christian, MS, and Helen Montfort of Huntingtown, MD; and one very special grandchild, Carson Logston.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by an infant brother, Lorin; brother, Milton; and sisters, Pearl and Paula.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Vienna with Father John Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Parkersburg with military rites by the American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Friday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green Street, Parkersburg.

