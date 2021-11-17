Advertisement

Obituary: Eddy, David Alan

David Alan Eddy obit
David Alan Eddy obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David Alan Eddy, 58, of Williamstown, WV passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at his residence.

He was born October 5, 1963, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Cathi Cummins of Williamstown and the late Gary Alan Eddy. He was a US Navy Veteran and loved the arts, particularly movies and music. He was a fan of WVU and Pittsburgh sports.

David is survived by his mother, Cathi Cummins; sister, Mary Jo Eddy; brother, Jarod Eddy (Randa); and nieces, Evelyn Eddy and Ranie Eddy.

In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by his stepmother, Jerri Eddy Murray.

Gathering for family and friends will be from 5-7 pm Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 in memory of David Eddy.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For Alexis Rickard’s 17th birthday, all she wanted was to get adopted and, this time, her wish...
West Virginia teens struggle to find placement in foster families
Red and blue lights
Troopers say multiple people hurt after wreck on US 50 near SR 144 in Athens
Shawn Bailey
Man sentenced for deputy assault
Robert L. Haught obit
Obituary; Haught, Robert L.
Lisa D. Giberson obit
Obituary: Giberson, Lisa D.

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Nicely, Marjorie Faith
Sheila Diane Gore obit
Obituary: Gore, Sheila Diane
John Armiger obit
Obituary: Armiger, John William
Lisa D. Giberson obit
Obituary: Giberson, Lisa D.