Obituary: Eddy, David Alan

David Alan Eddy, 58, of Williamstown, WV passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at his residence.

He was born October 5, 1963, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Cathi Cummins of Williamstown and the late Gary Alan Eddy. He was a US Navy Veteran and loved the arts, particularly movies and music. He was a fan of WVU and Pittsburgh sports.

David is survived by his mother, Cathi Cummins; sister, Mary Jo Eddy; brother, Jarod Eddy (Randa); and nieces, Evelyn Eddy and Ranie Eddy.

In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by his stepmother, Jerri Eddy Murray.

Gathering for family and friends will be from 5-7 pm Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 in memory of David Eddy.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.