Obituary: Gore, Sheila Diane

Sheila Diane Gore 54, of Cemetery Drive, New Matamoras changed her address to be with the Lord on Friday, November 5, 2021, at her home.

She was born on January 30, 1967, in Washington County, Ohio to James and Shirley (Erb) Williams. She worked in health care for many years. Then in 2005, she received her CDL’s. This was one of her great accomplishments. She loved driving a truck and seeing the world. For the last several years, she has worked locally. Her last ride was with RAS Texan Transportation, LLC. Diane enjoyed working for them and was excited to help with growing their company.

Diane’s pride and joy were her grandkids and her family. She always made sure her family was taken care of. She loved crafts and baking. A family favorite from her will always be cheesecake, no-bake cookies, and Rice Krispies with sprinkles. Diane’s house was her favorite place to be. She loved decorating her house and yard, this was always a happy time for her. Diane loved doing her hair and never had a hair out of place.

Diane is survived by her three sons Jason Gore (Jalynn Cline), Lionel Gore, Josh Gore all of New Matamoras. Grandchildren Riley Murphy, Tyce Dunn, Hunter Dunn, Kolten, Clayton, Jecobie and Jaleah Gore, Trevor Gore. (Cailin and Dade Murphy) Soulmate Tim Ferguson. Siblings Carol Smith (Jim McCoy), Bill Williams (Sherry), Tim Williams (Jeri), Stephanie Williams all of New Matamoras, and Rebecca Dye, James Williams (Alinda) of Florida. Nieces and Nephews Brain Smith, Kristin Lopez (Matthew), James Williams III, Susan, Valerie, and Julie Williams, Mitchell and Cody Williams, Levi Williams, Katina Bowersock, Erica Gray. Great Nieces and Nephew McKenzi and Tanner Smith, Peyton Lopez, Blake Williams, Connor Williams, Gaige and Alexia Bowersock, Temperance and Kalyn Gray, and Great great-nephew Lane Braxton. Also, step nieces and nephews, several step great-nieces and nephews, and several great-great-nieces and nephews. As well as lots of cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Diane is preceded by death by her father James L. Williams, sister Beverly Sue, nephew Charlie Dye Jr., brother-in-law Charlie Dye Sr., best friend Misty Brookover-Murphy, and her former husband Lionel Gore. Also, grandparents Gilbert and Rose Joy Williams, Philip Dewey and Lettie Jones Erb, and lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

At Diane’s request, we will be having a celebration of life at a later date.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral is assisting the family.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

