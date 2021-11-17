Advertisement

Obituary: Nicely, Marjorie Faith

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marjorie Faith Nicely, 95, of Parkersburg died Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at her residence.

She was born in Normantown, WV a daughter of the late Harlan and Myrtle (Taggart) Meadows. She was a member of Lauckport United Methodist Church and very active in the community.  She was the last living charter member of the Blennerhassett Chapter of D.A.R.

She is survived by three children Cynthia Honaker (Steve) of Fort Mill, SC, Gregory Nicely of Parkersburg, and William P.A. “Nick” Nicely, Jr. (Beth) of Hurricane, WV; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; a sister Luvonne Brewer; and sister-in-law Lucille Meadows.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William P.A. Nicely; three brothers Harold, Kenneth, and Coral Meadows; and a sister Geraldine Allen.

Graveside services will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery South with Rev. Dave Cumpston officiating.

Visitation will be Friday 4-7 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For Alexis Rickard’s 17th birthday, all she wanted was to get adopted and, this time, her wish...
West Virginia teens struggle to find placement in foster families
Red and blue lights
Troopers say multiple people hurt after wreck on US 50 near SR 144 in Athens
Shawn Bailey
Man sentenced for deputy assault
Robert L. Haught obit
Obituary; Haught, Robert L.
Lisa D. Giberson obit
Obituary: Giberson, Lisa D.

Latest News

David Alan Eddy obit
Obituary: Eddy, David Alan
Sheila Diane Gore obit
Obituary: Gore, Sheila Diane
John Armiger obit
Obituary: Armiger, John William
Lisa D. Giberson obit
Obituary: Giberson, Lisa D.