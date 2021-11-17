Obituary: Nicely, Marjorie Faith

Marjorie Faith Nicely, 95, of Parkersburg died Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at her residence.

She was born in Normantown, WV a daughter of the late Harlan and Myrtle (Taggart) Meadows. She was a member of Lauckport United Methodist Church and very active in the community. She was the last living charter member of the Blennerhassett Chapter of D.A.R.

She is survived by three children Cynthia Honaker (Steve) of Fort Mill, SC, Gregory Nicely of Parkersburg, and William P.A. “Nick” Nicely, Jr. (Beth) of Hurricane, WV; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; a sister Luvonne Brewer; and sister-in-law Lucille Meadows.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William P.A. Nicely; three brothers Harold, Kenneth, and Coral Meadows; and a sister Geraldine Allen.

Graveside services will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery South with Rev. Dave Cumpston officiating.

Visitation will be Friday 4-7 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

