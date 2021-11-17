Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Wood County, declining in Washington County

MID OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) -The U.S. and the Mid Ohio valley have reached a new grim milestone in the Opioid epidemic.

In their latest report, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that over 100,000 people died of drug overdoses from May 2020 to April 2021.

In Washington County, Chief Deputy Mark Warden with the Washington County Health Department, says opioid deaths have gone down.

This year, Warden says there has been one reported overdose death from fentanyl use, one from heroin, one from multiple prescription medications, and one from aerosol. Warden says this is nearly a 50% decrease from last year.

“When you look at your fentanyl and heroin overdoses, the onset of the Narcan that’s readily available out there for family members and law enforcement, first responders, I truly believe that those have stopped a lot of deaths in the result of opioid overdoses,” Warden said.

“Then also, you have to contribute the amount of methamphetamine that has flooded the Mid Ohio Valley in the last two years…has really been on the uprise.”

Across the river, in Wood County, it’s a different story.

West Virginia was among the states that saw the highest rise in opioid deaths with a 62% increase from last year. And according to Wood County Coroner Mike St. Clair, there have been 36 deaths in Wood County so far this year, an increase from 31 deaths in 2020. However, this is on track to still be lower than the 45 deaths reported in 2019.

