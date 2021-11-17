PHS ROTC conducts annual inspection

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wednesday morning at Parkersburg High School, the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) held its annual inspection.

The inspection is said to be quite meticulous so it’s something the cadets have been working toward all year long.

“Yeah, today is kind of their big day” says Captain David Ozeroff, Senior Naval Science Instructor who led today’s activities.

Captain Ozeroff says “once a year, the Navy inspects all units – JROTC units – to make sure we’re following proper procedures and that the program is healthy and vibrant.”

“It’s honestly not that bad” says Zach Howard, a Commanding Officer and high school senior. “I feel like I was really well prepared for it, I knew what I was coming into, and I knew what the end result probably was going to be.”

The cadets’ preparation was seen in their results. Captain Ozeroff says no cadet failed the inspection and many received outstanding marks.

“The kids that did get an ‘Outstanding’ will get a ribbon for their uniforms,” Ozeroff says. “Normally, we would hand those out in this ceremony... there were too many of them! There were too many. It would’ve taken all day.”

