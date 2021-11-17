Advertisement

PHS ROTC conducts annual inspection

No cadet failed the inspection and many received outstanding marks
NJROTC banner
NJROTC banner(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wednesday morning at Parkersburg High School, the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) held its annual inspection.

The inspection is said to be quite meticulous so it’s something the cadets have been working toward all year long.

“Yeah, today is kind of their big day” says Captain David Ozeroff, Senior Naval Science Instructor who led today’s activities.

Captain Ozeroff says “once a year, the Navy inspects all units – JROTC units – to make sure we’re following proper procedures and that the program is healthy and vibrant.”

“It’s honestly not that bad” says Zach Howard, a Commanding Officer and high school senior. “I feel like I was really well prepared for it, I knew what I was coming into, and I knew what the end result probably was going to be.”

The cadets’ preparation was seen in their results. Captain Ozeroff says no cadet failed the inspection and many received outstanding marks.

“The kids that did get an ‘Outstanding’ will get a ribbon for their uniforms,” Ozeroff says. “Normally, we would hand those out in this ceremony... there were too many of them! There were too many. It would’ve taken all day.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For Alexis Rickard’s 17th birthday, all she wanted was to get adopted and, this time, her wish...
West Virginia teens struggle to find placement in foster families
Red and blue lights
Troopers say multiple people hurt after wreck on US 50 near SR 144 in Athens
Shawn Bailey
Man sentenced for deputy assault
Robert L. Haught obit
Obituary; Haught, Robert L.
Lisa D. Giberson obit
Obituary: Giberson, Lisa D.

Latest News

Treasurer Moore promotes “Hope Scholarship program” in Parkersburg
Change this caption before publishing
Rusen honored for establishing local public defender’s office
Wood County Clerk not seeking re-election
In their latest report, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that over...
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Wood County, declining in Washington County